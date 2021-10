UK Treasury chief hails economic rebound from pandemic

“Today’s budget does not draw a line under COVID. We have challenging months ahead,” he said. “But today’s budget does begin the work of preparing for a new economy post-COVID.”

Earlier, Sunak emerged from his office at 11 Downing Street with his team, holding up the red budget box that contains the speech that he will give to Parliament. Many of the speech's headlines had already been revealed, much to the fury of the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle.

Sunak had already announced that spending on health will go up to resolve a massive virus-related backlog in care and that the minimum wage for low-income workers will go up by an inflation-busting 6.6% beginning in April. He has also said the public sector pay freeze for military personnel, police officers and teachers will end.

Given that inflation is set to rise further in the coming months, potentially to over 5%, there are concerns as to whether the pay increases will be enough to keep track with inflation.

The main Labour Party opposition is urging Sunak to do more about the high cost of living, accusing him of “smoke and mirrors” in his pre-budget announcements.