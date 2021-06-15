UK watchdog examines Apple-Google mobile system control

LONDON (AP) — U.K. competition regulators are looking into Apple and Google smartphone operating systems, app stores and browsers, over concern that the control of "mobile ecosystems" by the two tech giants is harming consumers.

The Competition and Markets Authority on Tuesday opened a market study of Apple’s iOS, App Store and Safari browser and Google’s Android, Play Store and Chrome browser.

The authority said it's taking a closer look at the “effective duopoly” the two companies have on the various gateways through which users can access online content such as music, TV and video streaming; services such as fitness tracking, shopping and banking; and products like smart speakers and watches.

Google said its Android operating system provides people with more choice than any other mobile platform in terms of apps they can use.

“We welcome the CMA’s efforts to understand the details and differences between platforms before designing new rules," Google said.

Apple did not reply immediately to a request for comment.