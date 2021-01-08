Ukraine imposes virus lockdown that many say came too late

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine on Friday imposed a broad lockdown aimed at containing surging coronavirus infections, but some cities appeared to be largely ignoring the restrictions and critics said the move was worrisomely tardy.

The government had made plans for the lockdown in December, when 12,000-14,000 new infections were being recorded daily in the country of 42 million.

But the measures, which include closing schools, entertainment venues, gyms and restaurant table service, weren’t implemented until after the holiday period; predominantly Orthodox Ukraine observed Christmas on Thursday, when AP journalists saw maskless worshipers crowding some churches.

Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said the restrictions would help reduce the burden on the health care system, weakened by the reform and the shortage of doctors.

But others say the moves were late.

“For two weeks people hugged, kissed, went to church and to the Christmas tree, sat at the same festive table. The government decided to close its eyes to this and not to anger the people (during) the holidays, but we, doctors, will have to pay for this," said Dmitry Golovchenko, a 47-year-old doctor.