 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week
0 comments
AP

Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday alleged that his country's intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d'etat in Ukraine next week, something which the Russian government denied.

At a news conference in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, Zelenskyy said he had received information that a coup was being planned for next Wednesday or Thursday.

He did not give many details to back up his allegation, but pointed to a suspected role of Ukraine’s richest oligarch, Rinat Akhmetov.

The president said that Ukrainian intelligence has audio recordings of an alleged meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials discussing a plan for a coup allegedly funded by Akhmetov, whose fortune is estimated at $7.5 billion.

“He is being drawn into this war. I believe he has begun it and I believe that this is a big mistake,” Ukraine’s president said.

Zelenskyy refused to disclose further details about the alleged coup, saying only that he doesn’t plan to flee from the country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the allegations in comments to journalists in Moscow on Friday.

“Russia had no plans to get involved," Peskov said. "Russia never does such things at all.”

In recent weeks, Ukrainian and Western officials have expressed concern that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin insists it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has full control of its borders and is ready for any escalation of the conflict with Russia, noting, however, that the media are engaged in fearmongering over the possibility of such a conflict.

He also said that the head of his office, Andriy Yermak, will soon be in contact with the Russian authorities at the request of the European Council President Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“They want contacts between our administration and the Russian administration. I think that in the near future Yermak will contact them. We are absolutely not against” this, Zelenskyy said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Practical Prepper’ goes viral on TikTok after Texas winter storm

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later
World

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
World

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage
World

Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Security forces in Qatar detained two journalists from Norwegian state television for over 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, authorities said Wednesday.

+8
Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave
World

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of people remain stuck.

World

UK lawmakers slam failures in gov't Windrush program

LONDON (AP) — A panel of U.K. lawmakers has slammed the government’s handling of compensation claims from legal residents whose lives were torn apart when authorities questioned their right to be in the country, demanding an overhaul of the program four years after the scandal first emerged.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. shoppers keep spending despite hot inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News