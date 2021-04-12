Ukraine leader's request to talk to Putin ignored: official

The Russian troop buildup along the border has elicited concerns both in Ukraine and in the West. Zelenskyy is expected to head to Paris soon for talks on the buildup and the escalation of tensions in the area with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mendel said Monday.

She said Russia has accumulated 41,000 troops at its border with eastern Ukraine and 42,000 more in Crimea. These numbers are likely to grow as the troops “keep arriving," she said.

During a call with Putin last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the removal of Russian troop reinforcements "in order to achieve a de-escalation of the situation.”

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that Germany has been following the Russian military buildup along the border with Ukraine very closely, adding it has been "of great concern to us.”

The Kremlin has maintained that Russia is free to deploy its troops wherever it wants on its territory and has repeatedly accused the Ukrainian military of “provocative actions” along the line of control in the east and plans to retake control of the rebel regions by force. Kremlin officials charged that Kyiv's actions have threatened Russia’s security, warning that Russia may intervene to protect Russian speakers in the east.