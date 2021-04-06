 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ukraine says 24 soldiers killed in country's east this year
0 comments
AP

Ukraine says 24 soldiers killed in country's east this year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Tuesday that 24 of the country's soldiers have been killed so far this year in eastern regions where cease-fire violations have escalated in recent weeks.

The conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine erupted shortly after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula. More than 14,000 people have died in the fighting.

In a call Tuesday with Canadian Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau, Zelenskiy pointed to his country's mounting losses from cease-fire violations in the east and stressed the need to increase international pressure on Russia to prevent further escalation.

Zelenskiy said that since the latest cease-fire was signed last July, Ukraine has lost 28 servicemen in the east, including 24 so far this year.

Ukraine's military said earlier in the day that two of its soldiers were killed in the last 24 hours.

Officials in Kyiv and the West expressed concerns over reports of a troop buildup along Russia’s borders with Ukraine. Last week, Zelenskiy accused Russia of “muscle-flexing in the form of military exercises and possible provocations along the border.”

Russia has rejected the accusations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted Monday that Russia could deploy its forces wherever it deems necessary on its territory, adding that the troops’ movements “shouldn’t cause the slightest concern” and that Russia doesn’t pose a threat “to any country in the world, including Ukraine.”

But Zelenskiy, in a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson late Monday, argued that “Russia’s recent actions pose a serious challenge to the security of Ukraine, NATO member states and the whole of Europe," according to a readout of the call released by Kyiv.

A readout from Johnson's office said the two leaders discussed the U.K.’s “significant concerns about the recent Russian military activity on Ukraine’s border and in illegally-annexed Crimea.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he called Zelenskiy on Tuesday to express the bloc's “serious concerns” about Russia's military activities.

“NATO firmly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We remain committed to our close partnership,” Stoltenberg tweeted.

Zelenskiy, in turn, stressed the importance of Ukraine joining a program for prospective NATO members, saying that participating in the alliance's Membership Action Plan program could be “a real signal for Russia.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?
World

EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With more than a week of fierce fighting including beheaded bodies in the streets, the battle for the northern Mozambique town of Palma has highlighted the southern Africa country’s insurgency and threats to its multibillion-dollar investments.

World

Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes

Christians in the Holy Land marked Good Friday without the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the days leading up to Easter because of the coronavirus, and worshippers in many other predominantly Christian countries where the virus is still raging observed their second annual Holy Week with tight restrictions on gatherings.

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording
World

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording

  • Updated

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan's Prince Hamzah says he has been threatened by the country's security agencies but does not plan to follow their “unacceptable” orders that he remain confined at home and cut off from public communication, according to a new voice recording released Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows Paris elite enjoying secret dinner parties amid pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News