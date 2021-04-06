Ukraine says 24 soldiers killed in country's east this year

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Tuesday that 24 of the country's soldiers have been killed so far this year in eastern regions where cease-fire violations have escalated in recent weeks.

The conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine erupted shortly after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula. More than 14,000 people have died in the fighting.

In a call Tuesday with Canadian Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau, Zelenskiy pointed to his country's mounting losses from cease-fire violations in the east and stressed the need to increase international pressure on Russia to prevent further escalation.

Zelenskiy said that since the latest cease-fire was signed last July, Ukraine has lost 28 servicemen in the east, including 24 so far this year.

Ukraine's military said earlier in the day that two of its soldiers were killed in the last 24 hours.

Officials in Kyiv and the West expressed concerns over reports of a troop buildup along Russia’s borders with Ukraine. Last week, Zelenskiy accused Russia of “muscle-flexing in the form of military exercises and possible provocations along the border.”

Russia has rejected the accusations.