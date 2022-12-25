Ukraine: See how soldiers and citizens marked Christmas in a war-torn region

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to have "patience and faith" in a defiant Christmas address after a deadly wave of Russian strikes pounded the southern city of Kherson.

Ten months into Russia's war on Ukraine, Zelensky spoke of endurance and pushing through to the end, while acknowledging that "freedom comes at a high price."

He urged the nation to stand firm in the face of a grim winter of energy blackouts, the absence of loved ones and the ever-present threat of Russian attacks.

Zelensky's message came after Ukrainian officials said Russia had launched deadly rocket strikes into downtown Kherson on Christmas Eve, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens. Zelensky described those attacks as "killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."

