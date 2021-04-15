Ukraine seeks stronger Western backing amid Russian buildup

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday dismissed Western concerns about the Russian troop buildup as a “propaganda campaign" and urged the West to encourage Kyiv to de-escalate tensions in the east.

Kremlin officials have warned Ukraine against trying to use force to reclaim control of the rebel east, saying that Russia may intervene to protect Russian civilians in the region.

Amid the recent tensions, the United States informed Turkey that two U.S. warships would sail to the Black Sea on April 14 and April 15 and stay there until for about three weeks. But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday that the U.S. Embassy had notified Ankara that the two warships wouldn't be making the crossing.

The U.S. Navy ships have made regular visits to the Black Sea in past years, vexing Moscow. Earlier this week, a senior Russian diplomat described the planned U.S. ships' deployment to the Black Sea as “openly provocative.”

The three Baltic nations said Thursday's visit by their top diplomats to Kyiv was intended to show support for Ukraine and send a warning message to Russia.