Ukraine shuts TV channels owned by Russia-friendly tycoon

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has shut several television channels owned by a Russia-linked magnate in what the nation's president described Wednesday as a necessary move to fight Kremlin propaganda.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said stopping the broadcasts and blocking the assets of the three channels was a “difficult” but necessary decision.

“Ukraine strongly supports freedom of speech,” Zelenskiy tweeted. “Not propaganda financed by the aggressor country that undermines Ukraine on its way to the EU and EuroAtlantic integration. Fight for independence is fight in the information war for truth and European values.”

Ukraine has been locked in a tug of war with Russia, which annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and cast its support behind pro-Moscow insurgents in eastern Ukraine. The conflict, now in its seventh year, has killed more than 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine's industrial heartland.

The now-blocked 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK channels belong to businessman Viktor Medvedchuk. He has friendly personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk's daughter. Medvedchuk supports the Opposition Platform for Life, a political party that is popular in Ukraine's southeast and holds a minority in the Ukrainian parliament.