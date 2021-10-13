Ukraine's separatist areas overwhelmed by soaring infections

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russia-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday reported the largest spike in new coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, saying the health care system has been overwhelmed.

The separatist authorities have asked Russia for more assistance, and a convoy is expected to deliver Russian vaccines, ventilators and other medical equipment on Thursday.

The health authorities in the Donetsk region of 2.2 million reported 1,005 new confirmed infections and 97 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. The regional Health Department described the situation as “extremely tense,” saying it's facing a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen.

“Despite the titanic efforts by medical workers, the number of patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia has overwhelmed the health care system's potential,” the separatists said in a statement. “The situation is extremely tense and it's exacerbating by the day.”

The local media reported that hospitals in Donetsk are also facing a shortage of medicines and protective gear.