UK's Conservative Party strikes early blow in elections

Whatever lay behind the result, the loss of Hartlepool, a post-industrial town that is one of the poorest in England, represents a stunning defeat for the Labour Party and its new leader Keir Starmer.

Hopes were high that Starmer would help Labour reconnect with its lost voters in the north of England when he took the helm a little more than a year ago after succeeding the more left-wing Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party in 2019 to its worst election performance since 1935.

Steve Reed, Labour's communities spokesman, said it was “absolutely shattering" to see a Conservative candidate win in a place like Hartlepool.

“I think what this shows is that although we have started to change since the cataclysm of the last general election, that change has clearly not gone far enough in order to win back the trust of the voters,” he told the BBC.

Over the coming couple of days, Labour should have some results to cheer, with Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham expected to easily win second terms as the mayors of London and Manchester.

Other results to come include the elections for the devolved governments in Scotland and Wales. In addition, thousands of council members, police commissioners and other local authorities are up for grabs in England. No elections took place in Northern Ireland.

The result that could have the biggest U.K-wide implications is the Scotland election, where the governing Scottish National Party is looking for a renewed mandate that could speed up the prospect of a second independence referendum.

