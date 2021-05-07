UK's Conservative Party strikes early blows in elections

In the 2019 general election, the Conservative Party made big inroads into Labour's “red wall” in northern England on a combination of factors, including its pro-Brexit stance. The recent success of Britain's coronavirus vaccine rollout also appears to have given the Conservatives a shot in the arm.

Whatever lay behind the result, the loss of Hartlepool represents a stunning defeat for the Labour Party and its leader, Keir Starmer.

Hopes were high that Starmer would help Labour reconnect with its lost voters in the north of England when he took the helm a little more than a year ago after succeeding the more left-wing Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party in 2019 to its worst election performance since 1935.

Steve Reed, Labour's communities spokesman, said it was “absolutely shattering" to see a Conservative candidate win in a place like Hartlepool.

“I think what this shows is that although we have started to change since the cataclysm of the last general election, that change has clearly not gone far enough in order to win back the trust of the voters,” he told the BBC.