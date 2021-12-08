UK's Johnson apologizes, orders probe of staff lockdown fest

Last year, Johnson resisted pressure to fire his then-top aide, Dominic Cummings, for driving across England to his parents’ house while he was falling ill with COVID-19, in breach of a nationwide “stay-at-home” order. Cummings has since left the government.

In June, Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned after leaked video showed him kissing an aide in a government office while both of them were married to other people, at a time when restrictions forbade hugs and other physical contact outside one’s own household.

Dr. Saleyha Ahsan from the group COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said the Christmas party allegations were a “bullet to the chest” for families who lost loved ones during the pandemic. Many faced restrictions on visiting dying relatives in hospitals.

Ahsan said it was “one rule for them and the rest of us have to adhere to different rules.”

With almost 146,000 COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic, Britain has the second-highest virus death toll in Europe after Russia.

While many questions remain about the new variant and delta remains the dominant strain around the globe, Johnson said omicron is “spreading much faster than any variant we have seen before.”