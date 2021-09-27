UK's Johnson finally agrees to meet COVID-bereaved group

Johnson and his Conservative government have faced an array of criticisms from COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice since it was formed in May 2020, including delaying lockdowns, a too-lax travel policy and a shortage of crucial personal protective equipment.

COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, which has around 4,000 members, have been calling for a public inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic so lessons can be learned to limit future virus-related deaths.

After months of deflecting calls, Johnson confirmed in May that a public inquiry will start to hear evidence next year. However, COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice thinks that's too late and that the delay could lead to many more people dying with the virus.

“We first called for a rapid review last summer so that lessons could be learnt from the deaths of our loved ones to protect others, and we can’t help but feel that if we’d been listened to then, other lives might have been spared,” Goodman said.

“We hope that the prime minister will listen to us tomorrow, and start the process to begin the inquiry immediately, whilst ensuring that the perspective of bereaved families is at its heart,” she added.