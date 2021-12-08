UK's Johnson orders probe of staff party during lockdown

In June, Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned after leaked video showed him kissing an aide in a government office while both of them were married to other people, at a time when restrictions forbade hugs and other physical contact with people outside one’s own household.

Dr. Saleyha Ahsan from the group COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said the Christmas party allegations were a “bullet to the chest” of families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic. Many have been barred by restrictions from visiting gravely ill or dying relatives in hospitals.

Ahsan said it was “an example of how the government have run this from the start: One rule for them and the rest of us have to adhere to different rules.”

With over 145,000 COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic, Britain has the second-highest virus death toll in Europe after Russia.

The party allegations come as the British government considers whether to reimpose some restrictions, including a recommendation to work from home, to slow the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The government would not confirm reports the “Plan B" restrictions could be introduced this week.