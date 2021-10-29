UK's Johnson seeks 'G20 bounce' for key climate conference

Johnson said this week it was “touch and go” whether the climate summit would meet its goals.

“We might not get the agreements that we need,” Johnson said during a question-and-answer session with children.

That may be a prudent lowering of expectations, but Johnson faces some big obstacles. Britain’s leader is mistrusted by many European leaders for his role in Britain’s 2016 decision to leave the EU and the years of rancorous divorce negotiations that have followed. U.S. President Joe Biden has also been wary, seeing echoes in Johnson’s crowd-pleasing antics of Donald Trump’s populism.

Johnson insists that Brexit does not mean a U.K. retreat from the world, and has championed his vision of an outward-looking “Global Britain” during the country’s presidency of the Group of Seven wealthy industrialized nations this year. A G-7 summit in England in June was considered a modest success by Britain, even though environmental groups said its climate commitments lacked substance.