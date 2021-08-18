UK's Johnson to update lawmakers over crisis in Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to update lawmakers during an emergency session Wednesday about the evacuation of British nationals and allies from Afghanistan and the steps the government is taking to help Afghan citizens facing the return of the Taliban.

Johnson, who spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday about the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, is set to flesh out details of a new settlement program that would allow up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghan refugees to seek sanctuary in the U.K. in the coming years.

The prime minister is also expected to tell lawmakers, who were summoned back to parliament for the emergency session, that there must be an immediate increase in aid to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s seizure of power.

Development charities noted, however, that any increase in aid to the country — Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says it will be around 10% — would come after the government slashed the U.K.'s aid spending by 75%.

Demonstrations are planned outside of parliament to call for support for Afghans and their families.