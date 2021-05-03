UK's Johnson voices optimism over lockdown easing route

Johnson said there is “a good chance” that the one-meter plus rule will be ditched from June 21.

“That is still dependent on the data, we can’t say it categorically yet, we have got to look at the epidemiology as we progress, we have got to look at where we get to with the disease," he said. "But that’s what it feels like to me right now.”

Getting rid of the one-meter plus rule would change the financial dynamics for Britain's hospitality sector, which has been one of the most hard-hit during the pandemic. Because people can't sit right next to each, inside or outside, pubs and restaurants can't host as many people as they used to.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, welcomed Johnson’s comments, saying they give the sector hope of return to normality.

“Given pubs are financially unviable under the current restrictions they face, being able to reopen without any restrictions at all from June 21 is going to be vital to their survival," she said. “Our recovery only begins when the restrictions are removed."