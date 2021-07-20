UK's royal swan census resumes on river after pandemic pause

During the Swan Upping, cygnets are plucked from the water, wrestled to shore, measured, checked for disease and marked with a number.

The count is taking place over three days this year, curtailed from its usual five.

A local conservation group, Swan Support, takes care of swans along the banks of the Thames. Swan Upping provides an opportunity to rescue swans ensnared by fishing lines, the group’s treatment and rescue coordinator, Wendy Hermon, said.

“(If) we don’t pick them up (by the feet), you wouldn’t see it,” Hermon said of swans snagged by fishing lines, explaining that it's not something her group members do in their day-to-day work, so the event helps rescue many who would otherwise remain trapped.

As the Swan Uppers rowed their boats up the Thames in the sweltering heat, they were occasionally met with small crowds of spectators, mostly local residents concerned about the area’s wildlife or enamored with the tradition and history behind the centuries-old spectacle.

“We keep an eye out all the time on the wildlife birds. So when we see cygnets on the river, it’s quite exciting to know that they’re … being counted and looked after,” said Anne Booth, who lives in Maidenhead, a town on the river's southwestern bank.