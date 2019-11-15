UN adds explosive components ban to Somalia arms embargo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has extended an arms embargo on Somalia and a ban on trade in charcoal, a key source of funds for al-Shabab extremists — and it also imposed a new ban on ingredients for explosive devices the group is increasingly using.
Friday’s vote on the British-drafted resolution was 12-0 with Russia, China and Equatorial Guinea abstaining because of concerns over some of its content.
The resolution condemns al-Shabab attacks and expresses “grave concern” at the “serious threat” the al-Qaida linked group continues to pose to Somalia and the region, “particularly through their increased use of improvised explosive devices.”
It also condemned the flow of weapons to and through Somalia and expressed “serious concern at reports of increased exploitation of Somalia, by al-Shabab and transnational organized crime networks.”
