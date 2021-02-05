 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UN chief reappoints billionaire Bloomberg as climate envoy
0 comments
AP

UN chief reappoints billionaire Bloomberg as climate envoy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations says American billionaire Michael Bloomberg has been reappointed as a special envoy to engage governments and businesses in tackling the threat of global warming.

Bloomberg, who has long campaigned on the issue of climate change, was first tapped for the position in 2018.

The U.N. said Friday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants the former New York mayor to “mobilize stronger and more ambitious climate action” in the lead-up to a November global climate summit.

The summit, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is seen as a key moment in the international effort to curb man-made climate change six years after the creation of the Paris accord.

The2015 treaty commits countries to cutting their greenhouse gas emissions so temperatures don't rise more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F), ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F), by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times.

Guterres has called on leaders to put their economies on a path to stop adding further planet-warming gases to the atmosphere by 2050.

Bloomberg “will engage government officials and members of the private sector and civil society to finalize and implement plans, particularly in high-emitting countries, industries and sectors, to vastly accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy,” the U.N. said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+24
AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun
World

AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun

  • Updated

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In another year, masks would be a sign of the gaiety in Venice, an accessory worn for games and parties as big crowds parade about to show off their frivolous, fanciful costumes, especially ones with decorative face coverings.

+4
UK sees smooth vaccine supplies after EU addresses 'mistake'
World

UK sees smooth vaccine supplies after EU addresses 'mistake'

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Saturday that it does not expect any disruptions to its orders for coronavirus vaccines after the European Union emphasized it would not trigger an emergency provision of the Brexit deal as part of its strategy to monitor export of doses produced in the EU.

Watch Now: Related Video

See animated video used to teach Hong Kong national security law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News