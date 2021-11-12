UN envoy sounds alarm on Lebanese crises, rising poverty

But disagreements have once again spawned a paralysis — the Cabinet has not been able to meet for weeks.

De Schutter's mission was to assess the government’s plans to confront the formerly middle-income country’s quick descent into poverty. The government, he said, has no time to waste.

“Very often the answers I got were a reference to the Lebanese population's need to be supported by humanitarian assistance, by international donors. That however is not a long term strategy,” De Schutter said.

He described Lebanon as “one of the most unequal countries in the world," with 10% of the population in control of 70% of the assets. Critical tax reforms are essential and shareholders in large commercial banks must bear the largest part of the sector’s financial losses — and not the small depositors as has been happening for months.

“We know this government has a limited time to start and implement reforms,” De Schutter warned. Lebanon’s next general elections are due in the spring.

De Schutter also said social safety dependent on funding from international financial institutions such as the World Bank currently only cover one tenth of the population. A national plan, not dependent on foreign aid, must be in place to protect the country's destitute, he said.