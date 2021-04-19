UN experts slam UK report for repackaging 'racist tropes'

Citing strides to close gaps between ethnic groups in educational and economic achievement, the report said race was becoming “less important” as a factor in creating disparities that are also fueled by class and family backgrounds.

Many academics, lawmakers unions and anti-racism activists were skeptical of the findings in the 258-page report, with some claiming the commission ignored barriers to equality, while others said it downplayed the ongoing legacy of Britain’s colonial past as well as its role in slavery.

Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the U.N. working group’s statement “misrepresents the findings” of the U.K. racism report.

“This report in no way condones racist behavior, and in fact it highlights that racism and inequality are still problems for our country,” he said.

The commission, which was made up of 11 members from a broad cross section of ethnic backgrounds, has also previously defended itself against the charges, arguing that some of the criticism has “tipped into misrepresentation” and that it never argued that racism does not exist in society or in institutions.