UN: Libya’s roundup tops 5,000 migrants as concerns grow

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — The number of migrants rounded up as part of Libya's unprecedented crackdown exceeds 5,000 people, including hundreds of children and women - dozens of them pregnant, according to a United Nations tally.

The raids left a migrant shot dead and at least 15 others injured, the U.N. said. The crackdown began Friday in the western town of Gargaresh, a major hub for migrants in the North African nation. The tally, dated Oct. 3 and obtained Monday by The Associated Press, showed the roundup netted 215 children and over 540 women. Among them, at least 30 were pregnant, according to the U.N.

Libyan authorities described the crackdown as a security operation against illegal migration and drug trafficking. Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, hoping for a better life in Europe. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Georgette Gagnon, the U.N.’s humanitarian coordinator for Libya, criticized the raids, in which unarmed migrants have been harassed in their homes, beaten and shot.