UN nuclear chief sees atomic energy role in climate fight

“It is obvious that nuclear is and can be even a better, a more efficient tool to get to these very, very ambitious goals that countries have for 2030, 2050 or whatever it may be," Grossi said.

One key advantage of nuclear power lies in the steady supply it provides compared to the fluctuations from wind or solar, he said.

“When you’re looking about your ideal energy mix, you need stability, you need baseload and you need the capacity to power your economy 24/7 without any interruption,” Grossi said.

Nuclear is also becoming more economically competitive again, he added, citing rising energy prices currently seen in Europe that have governments and consumers worried.

Future generations of small, modular reactors could further tilt the balance.

“There are four or five in construction in the world at the moment in Russia and China and Argentina,” said Grossi. “Once they are there, I am sure (...) this will be a game changer.”

“I think that we are not saying this is a panacea, but also be clear on this, but it is an indispensable element in the mix,” he added.

