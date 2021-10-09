UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

Federico Soda, the head of IOM’s mission in Libya, said at least six migrants were shot dead by guards.

Footage circulated online purporting to show hundreds of migrants fleeing the detention center in an apparent mass escape through a gap in the facility fence. Some were seen helping apparent wounded fellow migrants. Other videos showed large numbers of migrants running through the streets in Tripoli.

Earlier this week, a group of migrants attempted to flee from the the Mabani center, but they were met “with extreme violence,” according to medical aid group Doctors without Borders, which was granted a rare visit to the center.

The group, also known by its French acronym MSF, said its visiting team “heard two rounds of heavy gunfire at very close range and witnessed the indiscriminate beating of a group of men who were later forced into vehicles and driven to an unknown destination.”

Of the over 5,000 migrants rounded up earlier this month, 215 were children and more than 540 were women, at least 30 of whom were pregnant, according to IOM. The crackdown, which left one migrant dead and 15 others injured, began Oct. 1 in the western town of Gargaresh, a major hub for migrants in Libya, and spread to surrounding areas.