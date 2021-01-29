UN rapporteur: EU recovery money should help fight poverty

During his two-month visit to the EU institutions, De Schutter met numerous officials but also people affected by poverty including Roma populations, migrants, children and people with disabilities.

“I have spoken with people who have experienced hunger for the first time, who have been exposed because they are homeless, and who are maltreated and abused because of poverty,” he said.

De Schutter however lauded the bloc for the measures aimed at relaxing rules on state aid to support struggling businesses and the suspension of the Stability and Growth pact that has helped European countries respond to the pandemic.

“I was impressed by the dedication of the officials with whom I met,” De Schutter said. “But goodwill is not enough. If Europe wants to lead the way toward inclusive societies, it needs a bold EU-wide anti-poverty strategy that commits to reducing poverty by 50 percent equally across Member States by 2030."

Last year, the EU’s external auditor said that EU leaders had failed to deliver on their promise to bring at least 20 million people out of poverty by the end of 2020, compared with 2008. According to Eurostat indicators, only 7.15 million people had been lifted out of poverty by 2018.