UN urges truce during winter Olympics in Beijing in February

General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid told the assembly before the resolution’s adoption that sport “brings together people of every religion, race, ethnicity, and political background to celebrate humanity’s athletic prowess and potential.”

“It diverts energies from hostility and conflict towards friendly competition (and) it promotes an active lifestyle and supports our mental and physical well-being,” he said. It can instill the spirit of camaraderie, support quality education, and “relieve the psychological stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken a big toll on our collective psyche and left us so weary.”

Shahid said the pandemic has taught the world that “all of humanity shares a common destiny” and urged people everywhere to acknowledge their obligations to others and to the planet, and to “reflect on the pointlessness of conflict and aspire for peace.”

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun introduced the resolution, saying it had 173 co-sponsors and “sends a powerful message of unity and cooperation to overcome the pandemic.”

He said the government is making every effort to ensure the health and safety of all athletes and participants at the Olympics and Paralympics.

He said China is promoting the truce ideal in primary and secondary schools nationwide, while working to make the games “as clean and pure as ice and snow.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.