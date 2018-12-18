UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling for "a violence-free environment" for what could be historic elections in Congo on Sunday, noting with concern recent incidents that resulted in loss of life and significant damage.
A council statement Tuesday calls on Congo's government to investigate the incidents and urges all political players "to uphold the freedom of expression, assembly and unhindered campaigning which are the hallmarks of the democratic exercise of the will of the people."
Congo President Joseph Kabila is stepping aside after taking power in 2001, and the Security Council says the long-delayed election is a first chance for the country's peaceful transfer of power.
Council members are urging the government and opposition to stop all violence and violent speeches and ensure that the elections are transparent and credible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.