Under-fire Olympic composer steps down over past bullying

Oyamada, whose works have been compared to the American rock musician Beck, talked about the abuse in Japanese magazine interviews he gave in the 1990s.

In a statement on Sunday, Atsuko Kubo, head of an association of families of the mentally disabled, “strongly protested" against Oyamada's past actions and said it was disturbing he had targeted the disabled, who were less likely to fight back, and that he still bragged about it years later.

Earlier Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Oyamada's past bullying goes against government policy of achieving an inclusive society and “cannot be tolerated."

Later Monday, organizers said a segment of the music Oyamada composed for Friday's opening ceremony will not be used, NHK public television and other Japanese media reported. He will also be removed from his planned role in the Paralympics opening ceremony, NHK said.

Friday's ceremony will be held without spectators in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, although some officials, guests and media will attend.

The resignation comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government faces criticism for prioritizing the Olympics despite the public's health concerns amid the resurgence of the infections.