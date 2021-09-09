 Skip to main content
Up to 150 Americans expected to fly out of Kabul today
breaking

Up to 150 Americans expected to fly out of Kabul today

  Updated
Qatar US Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the US embassy and Mission Afghanistan in the Qatari capital Doha, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Blinken says the State Department is working with the Taliban to facilitate additional charter flights from Kabul for people seeking to leave Afghanistan after the American military and diplomatic departure. 

This story will be updated.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban authorities will allow between 100 and 150 Americans to fly out from Kabul in the coming hours, Qatari officials said on Thursday, marking the airport's first such flight since U.S. forces withdrew from the country.

The large group of foreigners, including Americans and other Westerners, would depart Thursday on a Qatar Airways flight that had earlier ferried humanitarian aid to the country, officials said.

From the tarmac at Kabul international airport, Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, a Qatari special envoy, said the flight would leave with Americans and Westerners.

"Call it what you want, a charter or a commercial flight, everyone has tickets and boarding passes," he said, adding that another commercial flight would take off on Friday. "Hopefully, life is becoming normal in Afghanistan."

The Qatari officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement, provided the number of Americans.

The departure of a large group of Americans for the first time since the U.S. finished its frantic airlift at the end of August would also signal that U.S. officials have come to an arrangement with the new Taliban rulers.

In recent days, there had been a stand-off between the Taliban and organizers of several charter planes who had hoped to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans from an airport in northern Afghanistan. The Taliban have said they would let passengers with valid travel documents leave, but that many of those at the northern airport did not have such papers.

