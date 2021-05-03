Uruguay's 'People's Pots' feed the hungry amid pandemic

Andrea Dorta is one of the volunteers working to feed the hungry, something she has been doing for almost a year. Since she started helping, she's seen the line of people seeking food grow longer and has vowed to keep on helping while there's still the need to feed the hungry.

"We're in a food crisis, one of the biggest we've had in the history of Uruguay," Dorta said. She says she understands the people she serves very well because she was recently in their shoes. The single mother of a three-year-old girl, she says she lost her job shortly into the pandemic and was left with a little more than the equivalent of 20 U.S. dollars. A bag of diapers in Uruguay costs 13.

"It was not only diapers. I also had to pay the bills and other things and the first help I got came from a place like this," Dorta said.

Soup kitchen culture