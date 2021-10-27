US asks UK court to permit extradition of WikiLeaks' Assange

U.S. authorities also argue that Assange does not meet the threshold of being so ill that he cannot resist harming himself.

“Once there is an assurance of appropriate medical care, once it is clear he will be repatriated to Australia to serve any sentence, then we can safely say the district judge would not have decided the relevant question in the way that she did," Lewis said.

Several dozen pro-Assange protesters rallied outside London's Royal Courts of Justice before the hearing, which is scheduled to last two days.

Assange, who is being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison, had been expected to attend by video link, but his lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said Assange had been put on a high dose of medication and “doesn't feel able to attend the proceedings.”

A video link later showed Assange appearing to listen to the hearing. During previous court sessions, his lawyers said he experienced physical and mental health problems.

Assange's partner, Stella Moris, said outside court that she was “very concerned for Julian’s health. I saw him on Saturday. He’s very thin."