US Coast Guard ship fired around 30 warning shots at Iranian fast boats in latest tense encounter

"As we said at the top, it's unsafe, it's unprofessional, and this kind of activity is the kind of activity that could lead to somebody getting hurt, and could lead to a real miscalculation there in the region and that doesn't serve anybody's interests."

During Monday's encounter, there were two different volleys of shots fired by the US Coast Guard Cutter Maui, Kirby said. One round was fired when the IRGCN boats were within 300 yards of US Navy vessels. The second round was fired when they were within 150 yards.

"It's an international waterway, and of course, when you're in the strait, there's certain limits to your ability to maneuver, I mean it is a chokepoint in the region, so it's not insignificant that this kind of dangerous, unsafe and unprofessional behavior occurred there," Kirby added.

Last week, CNN reported that the Biden administration is considering unfreezing $1 billion in Iranian funds that the country could use for humanitarian relief.