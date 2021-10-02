US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'

But the American diplomat also noted that the 89 new national submissions ahead of the summit would only cut emissions by 12%, and that the sum of all 191 submissions as they are currently written would increase emissions between now and 2030 by 16%.

Kerry declined to single out any country but said that there are ways to achieve lower emissions that aren't that expensive, including organizing power grids and making transmissions more efficient.

China is the world's biggest emitter, and the United States is second. Kerry said U.S. President Joe Biden has had “constructive” talks on the subject with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kerry also highlighted commitments by India's leader to install 450 gigawatts of renewable power over the next decade.

“Glasgow, my friends, is around the corner. It is the starting line of the race of centuries and the race of this decade," he said. “All countries have to sprint and join together to understand that we are all in this together.’’ Kerry said, adding: ”This is the test of collective multilateralism to the highest level that I have seen in my public career.”