US granted more grounds to appeal on Assange extradition

LONDON (AP) — Britain's High Court on Wednesday granted U.S. authorities permission to expand their grounds for appealing an earlier U.K. court decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, where he is wanted on espionage charges.

District Court Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled in January that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. The U.S. government is appealing.

Clair Dobbin, a lawyer who represented U.S. authorities during a High Court hearing on Wednesday, said Assange — who she said “orchestrated one of the largest thefts of data in history" — does not meet the threshold of being “so ill” that he cannot resist harming himself.

She said a decision not to prosecute or extradite an individual would require “a mental illness of a type that the ability to resist suicide has been lost.” Assange's condition did not come close to being of that nature, and he has not made serious attempts on his life before, she argued.

Dobbin also sought to discredit evidence from Assange's psychiatric expert, a key witness, arguing that he misled Baraitser by concealing the fact that the 50-year-old Australian had fathered two children during his time hiding in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.