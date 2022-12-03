 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

  • Updated
  • 0

Fans in Qatar react to the Netherlands victory over US to advance to quarterfinals in Qatar World Cup.

The Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.

Read more: 

US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st. The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup

Messi scores, Argentina beats Australia 2-1 at World Cup

Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead into the quarterfinals with a Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia. Messi put Argentina ahead in the 34th minute with his third goal at this year's tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup. That's one more than Diego Maradona. Julián Álvarez pounced on a heavy touch by Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to tap into an empty net for the second goal as Argentina set up a meeting with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Australia scored a 77th-minute consolation goal when Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected in.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News