US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st. The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.
PHOTOS: Netherlands beats out U.S. in World Cup
Christian Pulisic of the United States grimaces on the ground during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Ebrahim Noroozi - staff, AP
Christian Pulisic of the United States is dejected after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Netherlands won 3-1.
Ebrahim Noroozi - staff, AP
U.S. players react at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
U.S. players react at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, bottom, is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Ashley Landis - staff, AP
head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States, right, hugs with Walker Zimmerman of the United States at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
Head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States, right, hugs his player Tim Weah after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The Netherlands won 3-1.
Martin Meissner - staff, AP
Weston McKennie of the United States reacts next to Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, left, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
Players of the Netherlands celebrate their side's second goal by Daley Blind during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Martin Meissner - staff, AP
goalkeeper Matt Turner of the United States reacts after failed to save the goal from Daley Blind of the Netherlands during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
Daley Blind of the Netherlands, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Ricardo Mazalan - staff, AP
Daley Blind of the Netherlands, centre, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
Daley Blind of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with Memphis Depay of the Netherlands during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
Christian Pulisic of the United States reacts during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Ashley Landis - staff, AP
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands, right, celebrates with a teammate after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Martin Meissner - staff, AP
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Ricardo Mazalan - staff, AP
