US, others slam Sudan coup leader's tightening grip on power

Three others on the council are leaders of rebel groups who fought al-Bashir’s government for years, but who have moved towards peace with the transitional government. They all also served on the previous council.

However, the new make-up excluded four civilian members of the old council who belonged to the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the main group that spearheaded the uprising that culminated in the overthrow of al-Bashir.

The country's pro-democracy forces have dismissed Burhan's move as illegitimate and renewed their call for nationwide protests on Saturday.

The joint statement also warned against any further escalatory steps by Sudan's military and stressed that international support for the country is contingent on its commitment to the path of democratic transition.

“We urge an immediate and full return to this path to ensure that the hard won political and economic gains of the last two years are not lost,” it said.