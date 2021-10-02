US private equity firm wins auction for Britain's Morrisons

But because neither side made a formal bid, the Takeover Panel launched an auction process. Both sides agreed beforehand that all bids would be at a fixed cash price and could not include stakes in other businesses or dividends to shareholders.

Both sides were keen to stress they want to uphold the supermarket’s values and attempted to ward off suggestions they will start selling off vast swathes of the company’s property assets.

Private equity firms typically acquire undervalued companies and then look for ways to cut costs and boost profits before selling them at a profit. British assets are widely considered to be cheaper than they otherwise would have been as a result of Britain’s departure from the European Union and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Usdaw union, which represents many workers at Morrisons, is seeking discussions with the prospective owners over their plans.

“We have heard the assurances already given and welcome the constructive working relationship that Usdaw has experienced so far," said Joanne McGuinness, Usdaw national officer.