US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

An international arrivals lobby is deserted at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Japan’s NHK national television said the country’s transport ministry on Wednesday, Dec. 1, requested international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in Japan until the end of December.
A photographer takes photo of a projector image showing immunofluorescence staining of omicron infected Vero E6 cells in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Researchers at The University of Hong Kong have succeeded in isolating the omicron coronavirus variant from clinical specimens, making them the first research team in Asia that has succeeded in this regard, the university said.
People wear mandatory face masks in a shopping street in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Germany tightened the COVID-19 rules because of the pandemic.
People queue to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Lenasia South Hospital, near Johannesburg. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. South African doctors say the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms.
A nurse prepares vaccines in the Wizink Center, currently used for COVID-19 vaccinations in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Health authorities in the Spanish capital have confirmed a second case of the omicron coronavirus variant in a 61-year-old woman who had returned from a trip to South Africa on Monday.
A doctor speaks with children before administering them a COVID-19 vaccination, in Tulln, Austria, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Austria’s lockdown has officially been extended until Dec. 11 as planned amid signs that the measures are helping to bring down a sky-high coronavirus infection rate. A parliamentary committee signed off Tuesday on the extension of the country’s fourth national lockdown of the pandemic that started on Nov. 22.
A Nigeria civil servant receives a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, before she is allow access to her office in Abuja, Nigeria , Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Nigeria has detected its first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in a sample it collected in October, weeks before South Africa alerted the world about the variant last week, the country's national public health institute said Wednesday.
Commuters wear protective face masks as they walk through a subway station, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil joined the widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant.
People line up to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1021. South African doctors say the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms.
Visitors wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stroll at Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa district in Tokyo, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The omicron variant kept a jittery world off-kilter as Japan further tightened travel restrictions, infections linked to the new version of the coronavirus popped up in more places and new evidence made clear the mutant strain was circulating weeks earlier than thought.
People wait to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.
A traveler arrives to enter into a COVID-19 testing center at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. South Korea's daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs.
A man gets instructions from a worker inside a mobile coronavirus testing facility at an office complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Although China has so far largely controlled the spread of COVID-19 in recent months, a negative coronavirus test is often required for domestic travel or to attend some events.
A woman has her hair done in an informal settlement in Zandspruit, South Africa, Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021. Despite the global worry, doctors in South Africa are reporting patients with the omicron variant are suffering mostly mild symptoms so far. But they warn that it is early. Also, most of the new cases are in people in their 20s and 30s, who generally do not get as sick from COVID-19 as older patients.
People use their smartphones to register for COVID-19 tests at a mobile coronavirus testing facility outside an office complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Although China has so far largely controlled the spread of COVID-19 in recent months, a negative coronavirus test is often required for domestic travel or to attend some events.
A man receives Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.
A woman adds hair extensions to a woman's hair, in an informal settlement in Zandspruit, South Africa, Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021. Despite the global worry, doctors in South Africa are reporting patients with the omicron variant are suffering mostly mild symptoms so far. But they warn that it is early. Also, most of the new cases are in people in their 20s and 30s, who generally do not get as sick from COVID-19 as older patients.
People wait to be tested for COVID -19 at a public hospital in Harare, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to get the jab amid fears of the omicron variant.
A medical worker receives a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Fujita Health University Hospital, in Toyoake city, central Japan. Japan on Wednesday started offering booster shots of coronavirus vaccine, starting with healthcare workers, to further bolster immunity in the country amid growing concerns about a new variant of the virus.
A woman talks with another as they fill up forms prior during a nationwide vaccination drive at a school in Navotas, Philippines on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. There has been no reported infection so far caused by the new coronavirus variant in the Philippines, a Southeast Asian pandemic hotspot where COVID-19 cases have considerably dropped, but the emergence of the omicron virus variant has set off a new alarm.
Quarantine officers wait to guide travelers at the arrival hall of the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. South Korea's daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs.
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
People wearing protective face masks walk along the Orchard Road shopping area in Singapore on Nov. 28, 2021. When Singapore embarked upon its strategy of “living with COVID,” backed by one of the world's leading vaccine programs, the wealthy city-state saw a spike in its rate of infections, leading many to question whether the time was right.
People willing to be vaccinated sit in the vaccination booths at the Vaccination Center at Messe Dresden, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The vaccination centre, which was closed two months ago, has been restarted.
Air China flight crew members in hazmat suits walk through the arrivals area at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Tuesday.
A nurse speaks to people waiting to be vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine at a public hospital in Harare, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to get the jab amid fears of the omicron variant.
People queue for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in the Wizink Center in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Health authorities in the Spanish capital have confirmed a second case of the omicron coronavirus variant in a 61-year-old woman who had returned from a trip to South Africa on Monday.
Japan Airline's planes sit on the tarmac at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Japan’s NHK national television said the country’s transport ministry on Wednesday, Dec. 1, requested international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in Japan until the end of December.
A medical worker receives a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Fujita Health University Hospital, in Toyoake city, central Japan. Japan on Wednesday started offering booster shots of coronavirus vaccine, starting with healthcare workers, to further bolster immunity in the country amid growing concerns about a new variant of the virus.
FILE - An airplane flies past the moon rising over Tokyo Tower Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tokyo. NHK TV said Wednesday, Dec. 1, that Japan will suspend new reservations on all incoming flights for a month to guard against new virus variant.
Visitors stroll at Kaminarimon gate in the Asakusa district in Tokyo Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Tourism-related businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of the pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to international travel in an effort to keep out the new omicron variant of COVID-19. Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom and many other countries have imposed their own restrictions, ranging from bans on foreign visitors to increased testing.
FILE - Japan Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. NHK TV said Wednesday, Dec. 1, that Japan will suspend new reservations on all incoming flights for a month to guard against new virus variant.
A man looks at Japan Airlines planes parked at Haneda international Airport in Tokyo, on Nov. 29, 2021. NHK TV said Wednesday, Dec. 1, that Japan will suspend new reservations on all incoming flights for a month to guard against new virus variant.
FILE - Flight cancelations are seen on the information board at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. NHK TV said Wednesday, Dec. 1, that Japan will suspend new reservations on all incoming flights for a month to guard against new virus variant.
A couple stand outside the security control section inside a terminal of the Barcelona Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Health authorities in the Spanish capital have confirmed a second case of the omicron coronavirus variant in a 61-year-old woman who had returned from a trip to South Africa on Monday. Meanwhile lines have returned for those seeking vaccine shots in Portugal and Spain as they step up efforts to close the gap of the few residents still unvaccinated.
The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — a person in California who had been to South Africa — as scientists around the world raced to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, made the announcement at the White House.
“We knew it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” he said.
The infected person was identified as a traveler who had returned from South Africa on Nov. 22. The person, who was fully vaccinated but had not had a booster shot, tested positive on Monday and had mild symptoms that are improving, officials said. The person agreed to remain in quarantine, and all the individual’s close contacts have been reached and have tested negative.
At least 23 other countries have reported omicron infections, according to the World Health Organization, and governments have rushed to impose travel bans and other restrictions in hopes of containing it.
But the variant is still surrounded by many unknowns, among them: Is it more contagious than other versions, as some scientists are beginning to suspect? Does it make people more seriously ill? And can it evade the vaccine?