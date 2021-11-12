US sanctions Eritrea's military, ruling party over Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States on Friday imposed economic sanctions on the military and ruling party of Eritrea over their role in neighboring Ethiopia’s brutal yearlong war, and it warned it would sanction Ethiopia's government and rival Tigray forces if there is no “meaningful progress” toward a cease-fire and talks.

A Treasury Department statement cited the “continued role” the Eritreans play in the war that has killed thousands and displaced millions. Ethiopia's government allowed Eritrean soldiers to enter Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where witnesses have accused them of some of the war’s worst abuses, but then denied the soldiers were there for months.

The U.S. statement noted “numerous reports of looting, sexual assault, killing civilians, and blocking humanitarian aid" by Eritrean forces. The soldiers “have been seen disguised in old Ethiopian military uniforms, manning checkpoints, obstructing and occupying critical aid routes, and threatening medical staff in one of northern Ethiopia’s few operating hospitals,” the statement said.

Notably, the Treasury Department pointed out that Eritrea's military is led by longtime President Isaias Afwerki, but he was not sanctioned.