US star Manuel returns to pool for 50 free after long layoff

“I think I always have a chance,” Manuel said. “If I'm diving in the water and I'm on the heat sheets, I still have opportunity to win the race. So I think it’s important that I continue to believe in myself.”

Manuel had not competed since Sunday, when the Americans earned bronze in the 4x100 free relay with her taking the final leg.

“It's been a while that I haven't had such a jam-packed schedule,” she said. “But I'm just trying to rest as much as possible, continue to cheer on Team USA, but still focus on the races that I have, especially since they're at the end of the meet.”

Caeleb Dressel has been busier of late.

After setting an Olympic record in the semifinals of the 100 butterfly during the morning session, he returned to the pool to post the top time in the preliminaries of the 50 free.

The American star touched in 21.32 to lead the field heading into Saturday’s semifinals.

He was followed by France’s Florent Manaudou, the silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Games. Defending Olympic champion Anthony Ervin failed to qualify for the U.S. team.

