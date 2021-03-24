US states ignore Covid surge warnings

Could the EU block vaccine exports to the UK?

European Union leaders are unveiling a proposal Wednesday to adapt existing export rules for Covid-19 vaccines, days after senior officials threatened to block the export of the vaccine made in the Netherlands to the UK. The EU and UK have been at loggerheads for months over a limited supply of vaccines, particularly those made by AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca had set delivery targets for both the UK and the EU, but has failed to make good on tens of millions of doses to the 27-country bloc, which is struggling to roll out vaccination programs that will help reopen its economies. The company has said it is prioritizing the UK with doses produced in that country, but Brussels is angry that doses made in the EU are being sent across the Channel.

German leader Merkel apologizes and backtracks on Easter lockdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was rescinding an order to label several days over Easter "quiet" days, essentially scrapping a five-day hard lockdown she announced in the early hours of Tuesday, following a marathon session with state leaders. The country is battling a surge in infections.