"Uuuh-aaah!" Sport climbing's Ondra screams his way to top

TOKYO (AP) — Weightlifters are among the most vocal athletes at the Olympics, letting out screams as they lock out at the top of a lift: “ahhhhhh!"

Tennis players have long been known to be grunters, usually with some form of “ha-uh!" or “ha-ooah!"

The loudest vocalizations of the Tokyo Games may come from the grounds in one of the Olympic program's newest sports.

Adam Ondra is widely considered the best climber in the world and a gold medal favorite in sport climbing's Olympic debut.

He's also a bit of a yeller.

“It might sound bad, but it helps me,” Ondra said.

Some scientific studies say he may be right.

Whatever it is, it's hard to argue with the results.

Ondra has become the rock star of rock climbing, a long-limbed, long-necked Czech who moves up sheer faces like a spider across a web.

The 28-year-old has tackled more of the world's most difficult climbs than anyone, scaling routes with names like Silence, Change and Pure Imagination — ascensions that leave even above-average climbers standing on the ground shaking their heads no.