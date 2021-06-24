Uyghurs in Xinjiang are being given long prison sentences. Their families say they have done nothing wrong

Human rights activists have long questioned the legal system in China, where the conviction rate regularly exceeds 99%. Only 656 people were found not guilty in Chinese courts in 2020, out of 1.5 million cases.

Nyrola Elima, a Uyghur exile now living in Sweden, said the evidence that sent her cousin to jail was entirely fabricated.

Elima said her cousin Mayila Yakufu was sentenced to six-and-a-half years jail in February after being accused of financing terrorism. Elima said Yakufu's only crime was transferring money to Australia to help her parents buy a house.

The imprisonment has left her family devastated, according to Elima. "I think they're dead inside," she said.

In a handwritten letter, which Elima said was penned by Yakufu in April, her cousin says she was forced to sign a false confession under threat of torture that was then used as evidence to convict her.

"They threatened me that if I did not admit guilt they would immediately take me to the National Security Forces and continuously interrogate me for a month, to see what else I will confess," the letter allegedly from Yakufu said. CNN has seen and independently translated the letter.