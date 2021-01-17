Vaccination rates highlight stark differences between Israelis and Palestinians -- amid row over responsibility

In his interview with CNN, Edelstein couched the decision in terms of interests rather than obligations.

"At this stage we are not supplying vaccines, but we do understand that it is in Israel's interest to make sure we don't get into a situation where we are vaccinated and then out of this trouble, and on the Palestinian side there is another surge in numbers," added Edelstein.

The rate at which people with confirmed Covid-19 in the Palestinian territories and east Jerusalem are dying (1.1%) is higher than Israel (0.7%), but substantially lower than the rates in the United States (1.7%) and the United Kingdom (2.6%), according to the World Health Organization.

The PA Health Minister, Dr. Mai Al-Kaileh, says they expect to get hold of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of March, but that there is no specific date set yet for their arrival. The Ministry says it has contracted with four companies producing the vaccine. These vaccines will cover 70% of the Palestinian population and the World Health Organization will provide the Ministry with 20%," the PA said in a January 9 statement.