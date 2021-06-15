Vaccine laggard Japan steps up shots with company efforts

Automaker Toyota Motor Corp., reputed for “just in time” manufacturing, plans to vaccinate 80,000 people by Sept. 10, including 50,000 employees, as well as contract workers and suppliers.

The vaccines are provided for free and companies arrange for doctors to administer them.

The government minister in charge of vaccinations, Taro Kono, accompanied Son to the vaccination center. He later told an online news conference Tuesday that despite the late start, the pace of vaccinations in Japan has picked up and may reach Suga's target of 1 million shots per day later this month.

As of Tuesday, more than 2,300 companies and business groups have applied to conduct workplace inoculations, most of them starting next week and covering 11 million employees and their families, he said.

Kono acknowledged concerns that younger people are not keen to get the shots.

SoftBank is offering people in the southern city of Fukuoka who it fully vaccinates half-price discounts for tickets for SoftBank Hawks professional baseball games, Son said.

“I feel the need to speed up the vaccination rate for young people with such incentives,” said Son.