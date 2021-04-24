Vaccines mean Hungary's restaurants open for outdoor service

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — People in Hungary got a taste Saturday of what life was like before the coronavirus pandemic as restaurants and bars served in-person customers for the first time in nearly six months, the latest round of openings in a country hit hard by COVID-19.

Dominika Alapi, 31, rose early and brought her young son to one of her favorite cafés in central Budapest. Drinking a lemonade in the spring sun, she said the experience was “liberating.”

“So many of us have been frustrated for so long, thinking, ‘Will this be the rest of our lives?’ Now it seems like everyone's gotten their life back,” Alapi said.

Other bars and restaurants in the capital filled their terraces with eager customers after Hungary reported Friday that 3.5 million people in the country, or around 35% of the population, had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a benchmark the government had set for when it would further ease restrictions.

Before Saturday, food establishments had been limited to take-out and delivery service since November. They still are not permitted to seat people indoors.

Alapi, who works in a restaurant, said the pandemic closures had affected her not only financially but emotionally as well.