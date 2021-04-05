Vietnam National Assembly selects prime minister, president

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam's legislature voted Monday to make Pham Minh Chinh, a member of the Communist party with a history as a security official, the country's next prime minister. Outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was appointed the new president.

The votes of the nearly 500 members of the National Assembly rubber stamped the leadership picks the Communist party made during its national congress in January.

Chinh, 62, most recently was a member of the Communist party's central committee for personnel and organization. Chinh has had a mixed career in the party apparatus and in the security sector.

He held various posts in the Ministry of Public Security before being selected by the party to be the head of Quang Ninh, a province bordering with China. He is credited with helping with economic development in the province through administrative reform.

Nguyen Khac Giang, a scholar of Vietnam affairs at New Zealand’s Victoria University, said the selection of Chinh as prime minister could be seen a bet on his being able to keep the economy growing.

Chinh is also a member of the central steering board on corruption prevention, an office established by the Communist chief Nguyen Phu Trong to fight corruption as one of its top priorities.