 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vietnam National Assembly selects prime minister, president
0 comments
AP

Vietnam National Assembly selects prime minister, president

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam's legislature voted Monday to make Pham Minh Chinh, a member of the Communist party with a history as a security official, the country's next prime minister. Outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was appointed the new president.

The votes of the nearly 500 members of the National Assembly rubber stamped the leadership picks the Communist party made during its national congress in January.

Chinh, 62, most recently was a member of the Communist party's central committee for personnel and organization. Chinh has had a mixed career in the party apparatus and in the security sector.

He held various posts in the Ministry of Public Security before being selected by the party to be the head of Quang Ninh, a province bordering with China. He is credited with helping with economic development in the province through administrative reform.

Nguyen Khac Giang, a scholar of Vietnam affairs at New Zealand’s Victoria University, said the selection of Chinh as prime minister could be seen a bet on his being able to keep the economy growing.

Chinh is also a member of the central steering board on corruption prevention, an office established by the Communist chief Nguyen Phu Trong to fight corruption as one of its top priorities.

During his time as prime minister, Phuc led Vietnam as it further integrated to the global economy and sustained the economic growth of 7% up until last year when COVID-19 hit the world.

With strict measures including a nationwide lockdown, Vietnam has managed to contain the spread of the virus and quickly resume its business and manufacturing. It was among a handful of countries in 2020 that recorded positive economic growth.

Phuc, 66, passed the age limit for serving as prime minister. As president Phuc will have a largely ceremonial post.

Carl Thayer, an emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales, said that Phuc has left a legacy of successfully managing Vietnam’s economic growth.

“Phuc demonstrated leadership of the highest order in decisively responding to the coronavirus pandemic. His successor will face daunting challenges but will be aided by Phuc’s legacy of transparency that earned him popular support,” Thayer said.

The country’s lawmakers last week approved Vuong Dinh Hue, an experienced economist, to become chairman of the National Assembly, rounding out the country’s top four leadership posts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 4 P

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?
World

EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With more than a week of fierce fighting including beheaded bodies in the streets, the battle for the northern Mozambique town of Palma has highlighted the southern Africa country’s insurgency and threats to its multibillion-dollar investments.

World

Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes

Christians in the Holy Land marked Good Friday without the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the days leading up to Easter because of the coronavirus, and worshippers in many other predominantly Christian countries where the virus is still raging observed their second annual Holy Week with tight restrictions on gatherings.

+15
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
World

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypt's vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?

Groups: Venice lagoon still at risk after cruise ship decree
World

Groups: Venice lagoon still at risk after cruise ship decree

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Activists opposed to cruise ships in Venice are seeking a meeting with the Italian government to argue that its latest proposal to re-route big ships away from St. Mark’s Square doesn’t address pressing environmental concerns about the fragile Venetian lagoon.

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 4 P

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News