VIRUS DIARY: A really, really, REALLY long Olympic journey

The negative test is required within 72 hours of the flight leaving for Japan. Mine was 72 hours and 39 minutes. There was no budging.

Their recommendation was to call the clinic — it was 2 a.m. in Jacksonville, Florida — and “negotiate.” When I called that night (Friday morning in Florida), the clinic said no go.

I asked about taking the test at Haneda — another test was required before entry, anyway. They said I technically had not “entered” Japan. The testing area was on the other side of the entry desk. I had no choice but to sign a form that entry was denied.

All the while, my colleagues at the AP were contacting IOC officials for help. Antony Scanlan, the head of the International Golf Federation with a long history at the Olympics, was calling everyone he could for help. The answers all contained some variation of the phrase, “Very strict.”

Short answer: No.

I had two options: Go to a quarantine hotel for six full days and be tested three times. If all went well, I could get to Kasumigaseki Country Club in time for the final round. The other was to return to the U.S. for another test and then come back. This sounded absurd.